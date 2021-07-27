Don’t treat Channel migrants like criminals – Yorkshire Post Letters

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a border force boat following a small boat incident in the Channel.

ARE your readers aware that all four Conservative MPs from the York area supported the successful second reading of the anti-migrant bill, euphemistically entitled the Nationality and Borders Bill?

There are no safe routes to enter the UK for those migrants/asylum seekers unable for whatever reason to make formal applications from abroad.

Nevertheless those who enter illegally – not using the ships or planes denied them – will, should this Bill be enacted, be branded criminals.

A boat thought to be used in a migrant crossing is left on the beach in Walmer, Kent, following a number of small boat incidents in the Channel.

It will no longer matter what desperate circumstances drove them to a dinghy on the Channel; what will matter will be the method of arrival.

By international law, such treatment is probably illegal and will be challenged. The Refugee Convention states that people should not be penalised for their method of entry as all have a legal right to claim asylum.

When I place my vote, I do so in the hope that my candidate will be courageous enough to defy the party whip on a matter of conscience. What then is the explanation for this sheep-like behaviour? Is it lack of courage, or lack of conscience?

It is not too late to ask your MP to think again. He (they’re all men) won’t unless you ask him to.

From: Barry Foster, High Stakesby, Whitby.

ON the issue of asylum, the Home Secretary is being criticised for what reason? My view is that Priti Patel is attempting to bring some sense to it all. Immigrants cross many lands before getting to the Channel – why are they choosing this country and why do other countries send them on their way instead of giving them assistance?

As for France, what are they playing at and why are we giving them money to do jobs they are dreadfully failing to do?

A couple of years ago before the pandemic, I stayed at a hotel in Folkestone which was 80 per cent occupied by immigrants.

We hear complaints by the do-gooders and some immigrants about the conditions they are living in. Surely they are better from whence they came.

I do not always support the Government, but on this occasion, Priti Patel needs our support.

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

AS the French are to receive £50m to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel, this should only be paid if no one crosses, or are the French to laugh all the way to the bank – again?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

I THOUGHT Priti Patel and Boris Johnson had a plan to cut the number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel – or was that yet another fabrication by them to mask the fact that this issue is far more complex than the three letter soundbites which they govern with?