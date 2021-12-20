Downing Street is not only Covid rule breaker – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson during a Downing Street briefing on the Omicron variant.

UNSURPRISINGLY, The Yorkshire Post and other newspapers are full of the current party political knockabout on the subject of Covid restrictions and their observance (or non-observance). But it really shouldn’t be a party political matter because the underlying issues are much more serious.

First, we have seen an embarrassingly large number of cases of people in authority behaving as though the rules are for other people and not for them. Politicians and senior public officials are caught up in this, to their shame, but they are far from being alone.

There are many other large organisations (banks, power supply companies, and holiday companies being just some) who take the view that the “small print” obligations are binding only on their customers, but not, heaven forbid, on themselves. Arrogance, and contempt, are two of the words that come to mind.

Do you support the Government's handling of the Omicron variant?

And then there is an attitude of those in power, and others, which has been developing for many years, that nobody should be allowed to do anything unless they can prove that no harm, ever, can possibly come of it.

Given that we can’t know what the future actually holds, that can only be a recipe for “never do anything at all”. Which is what seems to be motivating a lot of people who don’t want to go to work, or to send their children to school, or to be vaccinated, or whatever.

I know that I’m very much of the “grumpy old man” age; but I do think this all raises questions about where we are going as a society.

From: Dr John Cameron, Howard Place, St Andrews.

IT is manifestly obvious that we will not attain the target of everyone receiving a Covid booster jab by the end of this month.

With the proportion of Covid sufferers requiring the most specialist care still above 90 per cent, we are increasingly dealing with those who are highly resistant to medical advice.

So why is the cancellation of the normal work of GPs prioritised, delaying the diagnosis and the treatment of other serious conditions, when the clear evidence from France is that requiring proof of vaccination to enter bars and other public places will persuade all but the most unregenerate to get jabs?

A new vaccination service staffed by easily-trained laypeople working under the supervision of one clinician per clinic is needed. This would free GPs, hospital medics, pharmacists and nurses for other, more complicated, health issues and reduce the cost of what is likely to be an annual exercise.

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

I SHOULD be interested to know what percentage of hospitalisations are in respect of patients who have for whatever reason not received any Covid immunisation at all. Bringing this up to date, also a similar percentage relating solely to the Omicron variant.

There appears to be reluctance to publish these details in the media. Surely those who fall into this category are much more likely to put the rest of us at risk.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

WHEN are all the MPs going to work together to get us out of this pandemic, instead of bickering amongst themselves? Our lives are at stake.