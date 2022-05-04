JUST like the British passport, our driving licences aren’t as valuable as they used to be (Brexit blunder led to expat cars ban, The Yorkshire Post, May 2).

You report: “UK nationals who have lived (in Spain) for more than six months are no longer able to use their DVLA-issued licences.”

When I mentioned this to a friend who retired to Malaga a few years ago, he told me: “Changed my licence last year. I can’t drive in the UK now!”

However, I’m also told some others who relocated while we were members of the EU haven’t learnt enough Spanish to pass the necessary tests.

They’re left praying Ministers will – belatedly – strike a deal with Spain similar to what has had to be agreed with other EU countries. It’s another example – a relatively minor one, perhaps – showing that Vote Leave advocates such as Haltemprice and Howden MP David Davis had no idea what they were talking about when claiming “no downsides” to Brexit.

The downsides keep mounting – and each one strengthens the case for rejoining the European Union as soon as possible.

In the interests of balance, you ought to ask Mr Davis to write a column outlining what “considerable upsides” promised by him while Brexit Minister in 2016 he’s seen since then. I imagine he’d decline such an offer, though. It would open him up to much more, much-deserved mockery.

From: Malcolm Naylor, Ilkley.

It is not unexpected that the public are cynical and despondent over politics. And many are boycotting the local elections in disgust. But bad as it is here in the UK, and it is bad, the global situation is much worse.

A low turnout at the local elections and more importantly the political establishment’s response should be critically scrutinised.

Will our disgust of politics be recognised or ignored? We know the answer to that and the mainstream media propaganda will cover up and gloss over the failure of democracy and its lack of accountability.

However, just because global democracies are greatly inferior to ours, we should not be grateful and accept what we are given. There has to be a better way of a civilised life than the one we have now.

And at the heart of this failure is capitalism. It matters not who we vote for at the end of the day, it is the billionaires who are in control of everything.

The world is in crisis where dictators in both monarchies and republics are abusing the human population for their own benefit.

Those who refused to vote are in fact voting as an expression of severe dissatisfaction with the system.