Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wrong priorities and have lost my public support - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dr Sheila Hopkinson, Gorman Close, Chesterfield.

I AGREE wholeheartedly with the letter from Hilary Andrews (The Yorkshire Post, July 4) about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate the birth of their son Archie who was christened over the weekend.

Official photographs show Royal baby Archie on his Christening day following private service in Windsor

I have never been particularly pro or anti-royalty and had great respect for George VI during the Second World War.

However the actions of the current Duke and Duchess of Sussex have put me firmly in the anti camp.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at last month's Trooping of the Colour parade.

We, the taxpayers, apparently have already paid for the renovation of an apartment at Kensington Palace for the couple and then, when they decided to move to Frogmore, we paid £2.4m towards its renovation.

This at a time when the NHS, care services, transport north of Watford Gap etc are crying out for fund.

And that is to say nothing of the pensioners who are in danger of losing their TV licence funding because of the decision to make the over-75s pay.

A ‘ordinary life’ for their son Archie?

I am sure that a lot of people would like a ‘ordinary life’ with that sort of public money behind them.