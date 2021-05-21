Duke of Sussex shows immaturity over parenting views – Yorkshire Post Letters

AM I the only person who doesn’t want to hear Prince Harry’s views on parenting?
There is no guide to being a good parent. All you can do is your best.
Whatever you do, your children will rebel at some point but realise later that you weren’t so bad after all.
His view is that of a teenager and follows the old adage “When I was 18 I thought my parents knew nothing, but at 25 I was amazed at how much they’d learnt!”
In my view, Harry is still stuck in the mindset of an 18-year-old.
From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.
PRINCE Harry is really hitting the pits with his criticism of his father and late grandfather.
As a Royal, he was spoilt to death and a clear favourite of his grandmother, our wonderful monarch.
Now he chooses to publicly denounce them.
When you are a flawed individual yourself, it is better not to be critical of others who also have feelings.
For one who says that he wants a private life for the sake of his son, he is going the wrong way to achieve that goal. An old saying for you to consider – “least said soonest mended”.
