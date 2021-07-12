East Riding Council's £2m 'pay review' is a slap in the face for taxpayers: Yorkshire Post Letters

East Riding Council have been under fire for bringing in consultants to conduct a pay review. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

How can the senior management team of East Riding of Yorkshire Council justify spending nearly £2m of taxpayers money on hiring Human Resources consultants? (The Yorkshire Post, July 5)

The question which need to be asked is how have highly paid line managers and the corporate Human Resources team in East Riding of Yorkshire Council been managing staff to provide efficient value for money council services to residents?

It certainly is a slap in the face for taxpayers as this looks to me like a major review of staffing in an organisation of 14,000 employees, when 10,500 are being job evaluated!

Surely HR expertise lies internally, and why aren’t additional Human Resources staff being employed on fixed-term contracts to meet the needs of the employer, if there is currently a limited internal capacity, which I am sure would be a cheaper option?

If the budget for this exercise of £2m and the funding of a new crematoria costing £8.5m is being funded out of reserves, then why has the East Riding of Yorkshire Council asked for a precept in this year’s Council Tax?

Maybe the starting point should be to replace the top management team.