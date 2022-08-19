East Yorkshire residents have been let down by a lack of a devolution deal - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I feel the passion in the voice of West Yorkshire’s Mayor, Tracy Brabin, fighting for better transport connections in Leeds and Bradford (The Yorkshire Post, August 17).

People living, and working in Hull and East Yorkshire, are missing out on faster journey times on trains between Hull, Leeds and Manchester as there is no electrification between Hull and the East Coast Mainline, west of Selby.

Visitors to the coastal resorts of Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea will be put off by travelling times to these resorts, and may well decide to go to Blackpool instead, which is serviced by an electrified line between Manchester and Blackpool.

Hull has the ‘green’ jobs at Siemens factory making wind turbine blades, and the port, which imports much of the timber from Scandinavian countries.

The A63 is currently being upgraded in Hull city centre, which will greatly improve

traffic movements in 2025, when it is completed, but if there is a road traffic accident, or a fire in an adjoining field, on the west side of Hull, between the Humber Bridge and the M62 motorway, then the roads grind to a halt.

Kingston upon Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire Councils are reluctant to join forces to apply to the government to elect a Mayor, which would unlock many funding doors thus allowing the joint authorities to apply for devolution powers from Westminster, as is the case in West, South, and next year the new ‘super’ authority, North Yorkshire County Council.

In the meantime residents in the county of East Riding, which of course includes

Hull, will be left in the ‘dark ages’ with regards to transport and economic regeneration, due

to the two council leaders burying their heads in the sand.