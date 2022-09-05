News you can trust since 1754
Energy bills are the elephant in the room for schools that lack funding - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Doug Clark, Crosshills Road, Cononley,

By YP Letters
Monday, 5th September 2022, 6:55 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 6:57 am

Henri Murison’s article about closing the education gap skirted around the elephant in the room, which is that schools budgets, already tight, will be stretched beyond breaking point with rocketing energy costs and having to shoulder the (long overdue) staff pay rises without any increase in funding.

Schools are already planning to scale back on anything non-essential, including school trips and building repairs.

Schools in more deprived areas will be hit hardest as their parents are least likely to be able to rally round and fund raise to fill the gaps.

Schools will be hit be rising energy bills. Pic: David Jones/PA Wire

The quality of education is bound to suffer and the growing attainment gap will continue to widen.

