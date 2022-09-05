Energy bills are the elephant in the room for schools that lack funding - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henri Murison’s article about closing the education gap skirted around the elephant in the room, which is that schools budgets, already tight, will be stretched beyond breaking point with rocketing energy costs and having to shoulder the (long overdue) staff pay rises without any increase in funding.

Schools are already planning to scale back on anything non-essential, including school trips and building repairs.

Schools in more deprived areas will be hit hardest as their parents are least likely to be able to rally round and fund raise to fill the gaps.

Schools will be hit be rising energy bills. Pic: David Jones/PA Wire