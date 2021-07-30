EU mistrust of Britain over Brexit justifiable – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson is still under pressure to deliver his Brexit promises as difficulties mount in Northern Ireland.

I WOULD be interested to know where Paul Morley got his information that “reams of forms signed by three vets” are required to send a bacon butty to Northern Ireland (The Yorkshire Post, July 27).

I have seen the chairman of M&S had been quoted in the Brexit-supporting press that one of his drivers had their sandwiches confiscated, although they couldn’t agree if this happened at the Irish border or French border.

Mr Morley also complains that the EU is a “bully on the back foot” and is punishing the UK. This is simply not true.

However, it is true that the EU expect Boris Johnson and his Vote Leave Government should honour a deal that it negotiated and entered into quite freely only 18 months ago.

As part of that deal, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market and customs union and in the case of “bacon butties” the EU does not allow chilled meats to be imported from a third country (which is what the UK is now). This was known before the UK left the EU. Mr Morley should remember that in 2019 Boris Johnson said this of his deal: “It delivers everything that I wanted when I campaigned for Brexit.”

It is true that the UK has put some proposals to the EU to ease the problems brought about the UK leaving the EU. However, they rely on trust, and after the way certain factions in the UK have behaved since before the referendum, the EU will not agree because they just don’t trust us.

From: John Watson, Sheffield.

Do farmers do enough to promote British manufacturing?

I REFER to Caitlin Doherty’s recent article on the Australia trade deal in which Plymouth MP Luke Pollard, the Shadow Environment Secretary said “the British public will want to back domestic producers…”

I’m not so sure that that will be the case as they will often buy the cheapest, irrespective of its origin, as was the case years ago when the Sheffield cutlery industry was devastated by cheap Far Eastern imports, often of poor design and quality.

The same is still true today; probably the only people who examine the cutlery and flatware in a restaurant, café or pub for the county of origin are Sheffielders of a certain age. There are similar cases, the motor bike and motor industry to name a couple.

Often in The Yorkshire Post, articles promote and ask people to buy from British farmers.

This is laudable but do these farmers always buy goods manufactured in Britain, even if they are more expensive than foreign-produced goods?

I hope so. Let’s keep a people employed in Britain earning money and encourage them to spend that money within on British goods where possible.