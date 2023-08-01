European heatwave will lead to food prices spiking as crops fail - Yorkshire Post Letters

The heatwave sweeping across southern Europe and the wildfires in Greece are having a terrible impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. But the greater challenge may come in a few months when food prices spike due to crops that have failed in the heat across Europe, matched by similar losses in the soaring temperatures in the USA and China and floods in India – India has already halted exports of its rice crop to conserve its food stores.

The climate crisis is a crisis of agriculture and food security. As the climate destabilises, agricultural yields will fall around the world.

Multi-year drought in Spain has already damaged 3.5 million hectares of crops, with warnings that Spain may soon be unable to grow wheat and barley. And here, the UK Food Security Report says that under climate change, the UK’s ‘best and most versatile’ farmland will reduce from 38 per cent to just 11 per cent by 2050 – that’s a downgrading of two-thirds of our best farmland.

Wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes. PIC: Conor Cullen/PA Wire

Higher food prices will add to the cost of living crisis. Contrary to what some in government are trying to tell us, reducing our emissions is the only way we can ensure an affordable food supply in years to come.