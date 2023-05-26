Failings at central government are behind the problems the country faces - Yorkshire Post Letters

Why do we accept our central government and politicians have no responsibility for more than a decade of cuts, previous shortfalls and doing nothing over many years?

Our farmers could in theory get fewer people for a shorter period to pick their perishable horticultural produce, logically those pickers went to other EU countries with no restrictions to pick the produce and our farmers did not plant/harvest their crops at the prices UK supermarkets were prepared to pay.

Why should European producers supply the UK, which requires extra documents, administration and a higher risk of losing the perishable produce in port delays and exchange losses when they had less produce.

'The war started, our government did nothing to increase the UK’s 2022 food production'. PIC: ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty Images

It takes a Brexiteer and an MP to state it is nothing to do with Brexit.

Much of our inflation is on imported goods and commodities, our treasury response is to raise interest rates which would be appropriate if price increases were due to excess UK demand.

New Hospitals are not on schedule, e.g. Leeds, catch up money for education after the pandemic returned to central government, not spent on education; wasting local time and effort.

Fortunately our nurses and doctors are striking and not working to rule, changing jobs or emigrating.

Pig farmers had contracts for their pigs, poultry producers got avian flu; and both lost money with no government support; hence lower future outputs.

Our upland farmers are trying to survive with the reduction in both farm support and stocking levels.

Many central government employees work from home on full pay, with a job for life provided they keep a correct file; no requirement that they need to perform to keep both their job and pension.

The USA warned of Russia’s build up against Ukraine, the war started, our government did nothing to increase the UK’s 2022 food production, but maintained its policies which in effect reduce it, was this to give speculators added opportunities?

Farming is an annual cycle and like a train needs to be in the right place to start. Will our government’s words and inaction delay getting back to the UK’s previous production levels?

Should UK farmers find other land uses and should they harvest sunlight for other than food? There will be more climate extremes, why should the farming community take risks for little or no reward?

Logically our poorest lose the most; all seek more for their work; whilst our government provides opportunities for those that have to take more; and give our farmers long term lower outputs and incomes from producing food.

