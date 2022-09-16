In his article in today's Yorkshire Post John Grogan extols the virtues he perceives in the current chairman of Yorkshire CCC, Lord Patel, and believes he is the person to lead the Club forward. I have known John Grogan for many years.

He is a loyal and committed member of the Club. However, I do believe he is mistaken in placing his faith in Lord Patel.

In another newspaper today (the Daily Mail) he might have read that the Club has agreed to pay a "six figure sum" to Andrew Gale by way of compensation for his summary sacking at the end of last year.

Lord Kamlesh Patel, Yorkshire County Cricket Club Chairman, Headingley.

This follows the Club's formal admission in May this year, only a few months later, that the sacking, and those of others, could not be justified.

The cost of Andrew Gale's case, and those of the other 15 similarly sacked, is likely to be up to £3m. This is a significant liability for a business of Yorkshire CCC's size.

On its own it is likely to require the Club's urgent refinancing. Where this money is coming from is not clear.