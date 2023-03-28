All Sections
Farming isn’t immune to climate change therefore we need to adapt - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bernard Thornton, Ellar Gardens, Menston.

By YP Letters
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

GP Taylor is of course correct in pointing out in his article (March 22) that we must enable farmers to continue producing food to feed the nation.

His words would carry more weight however, if he were not so dismissive of the reality of climate change.

Even the most extreme climate change deniers now accept that there is a problem, if not on how to deal with it.

'Agriculture is no different to other sectors in that it must evolve along with the world we live in, and indeed many farmers are rising to the challenge' PIC: James Hardisty
Agriculture is no different to other sectors in that it must evolve along with the world we live in, and indeed many farmers are rising to the challenge.

The business models of previous generations are not fit for purpose if we are to avoid imposing climate and ecological meltdown on our children and grandchildren.

GP uses extreme examples to support his case.

Seemingly oblivious to the precarious situation that our planet is in, he suggests that farms will be turned into theme parks and we will all be required to eat bugs in order to mitigate the climate crisis. Isn’t it time we took a more grown-up approach?

