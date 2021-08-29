Ferrybridge demolition sparks a twinge of sadness - Yorkshire Post Letters

The chimney stacks and boiler house are demolished at Ferrybridge Power Station, Ferrybridge. Picture: Simon Hulme.

IT was with a twinge of sadness that I saw the further stage of demolition of Ferrybridge power station last weekend.

Recently we’ve seen Eggborough, Didcot, Ironbridge and Rugeley B all disappear from the English landscape. These mighty cooling towers have been a monumental feature of the British landscape for half a century.

Seeing these iconic structures at various times of the year became part of our experience. It was also a reminder sometimes that we were near home!

Fifteen years ago there was discussion of preserving the two cooling towers at Tinsley because demolition would have been tricky, their being so near the M1.

It would be good to think that we could preserve at least one iconic cooling tower, but I fear they are as doomed as the woolly mammoth. I think quite a few of us will miss them.