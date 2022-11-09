Food bank use is rising sharply in North Yorkshire, now is not the time for spending cuts - Yorkshire Post Letters

There is further evidence that people in North Yorkshire are facing rising poverty levels. A recent report published by North Yorkshire County Council looked at ‘the growing need for, and dependence on, food banks across the county…’ with up to a 58 per cent increase in the number of households using foodbanks in recent months.

The report is a hard read as it highlights the difficulties people faced even before inflation topped 10 per cent and energy bills soared. The situation is only getting worse.

Food banks and other food support providers in North Yorkshire have seen demand for their help increase as people struggle to manage the impact of the rising cost of living, the legacy of financial instability and increasing debt after the pandemic.

Food bank use has risen sharply.

This has presented a range of challenges to households on low incomes. Many people who would not traditionally seek help are now needing it.

Demand for Council funded support schemes continues to grow. In Ryedale, applications to the North Yorkshire Local Assistance Fund have more than doubled in recent months.