Food growing technology is going to be key to our security - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Hedon, East Yorkshire.

The need for more food security in the UK is now a prime concern and of greater importance following us leaving the European Union and the reduction of trade agreements, Yorkshire Post December 9, 2022.

To make vertical farming cost effective a tall building is required to maximise the growing space.

Only a few hundred metres south of this proposed development there is a children's play park behind Beverley garden centre which has play structures as high as the building, so what is the difference?

Food growing.

Councillors Geraldine Mathieson and Kerri Harold are out of touch with modern growing technology using coloured LED lighting and formulated liquid fertilisers to produce optimum flavoured vegetables, and to refuse these plans and send them to appeal is totally outrageous about such an important subject of food security, as highlighted recently by Dame Manningham-Buller when she said that it is a part of our national security in her speech to the National Farmers Union.

A visit to Stockbridge Technology Park near Selby would show the advances in growing food crops in controlled environments.

The overall environmental impact is less when taking into account growing vegetables and salad crops out of season in Africa and the Netherlands which are air freighted and trucked to either wholesale fruit and vegetables markets or distribution centres and then to shops.

Landscaping by mounding soil from construction excavations planting a mixture of fast growing conifers and poplar trees will soften the impact on the surrounding countryside.

