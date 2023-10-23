For all the talk about HS2, we should be reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport - Yorkshire Post Letters

In your issue dated October 11, you had an article in which Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, lamented the cancellation of HS2, while in a separate article the Transport Minister Mark Harper made a number of promises about future transport developments in our county.

Unfortunately, the one project that could make a massive difference to Yorkshire was not mentioned by either.

That project would be the development of a truly international airport at Doncaster-Sheffield that would rival Manchester Airport and which could act as a focal point for economic growth in the county as a whole, especially if a rail loop was created on the East Coast Main Line with fast connections to all of Yorkshire's major cities.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport was closed down in 2022.

HS2 might have had some benefits for Manchester, but none for Yorkshire.

But I would urge all Yorkshire's political leaders to join together to support the Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, in his efforts to reverse the closure of the airport by Peel Holdings and to create a facility that ultimately could be used for flying to major destinations all over the world.

Surely some of the money saved from the abandonment of HS2 could be used to purchase the site of the airport and bring it back into use.