Foreign Office departures are a cause for concern - Yorkshire Post Letters

I am very alarmed to learn that senior diplomats are leaving the Foreign Office, in some numbers, over concerns about the trade deals this government is concluding with foreign nations.
Allegedly, deals with poor longer term consequences for this country are being concluded - just so this government might announce a trade deal of some sort has been made.
The longer term implications, and the advice of Foreign Office officials not to conclude such deals, are being ignored, just to create short term favourable publicity.
I further understand that allegedly this government is currently trying to defend some cases of constructive dismissal, in the senior ranks of the civil service, when they in fact have no defence against the claim.
I shudder to think of the longer term legal cost implications for the taxpayer.