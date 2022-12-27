Foreign Office departures are a cause for concern - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Councillor Nigel Boddy, Greencroft Close, Darlington.

I am very alarmed to learn that senior diplomats are leaving the Foreign Office, in some numbers, over concerns about the trade deals this government is concluding with foreign nations.

Allegedly, deals with poor longer term consequences for this country are being concluded - just so this government might announce a trade deal of some sort has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The longer term implications, and the advice of Foreign Office officials not to conclude such deals, are being ignored, just to create short term favourable publicity.

Britain has sought to strike trade deals with other countries outside of the EU bloc following Brexit. PIC: OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

I further understand that allegedly this government is currently trying to defend some cases of constructive dismissal, in the senior ranks of the civil service, when they in fact have no defence against the claim.