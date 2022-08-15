Former Prime Ministers like Gordon Brown seem to have the answers now - YP Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I see in the news that ex-prime minister Gordon Brown now knows how to solve the country’s problems.

So like John Major, Tony Blair, Theresa May and other failed PMs, the penny has finally dropped for him and the way forward is there in all its shining clarity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In light of this, it seems obvious to me that it should be written into a prime minister’s contract that four or five years after they have been removed from office they have to return to Number 10.

Former PM Gordon Brown has called for action on the energy crisis.