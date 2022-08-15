Former Prime Ministers like Gordon Brown seem to have the answers now - YP Letters

I see in the news that ex-prime minister Gordon Brown now knows how to solve the country’s problems.
So like John Major, Tony Blair, Theresa May and other failed PMs, the penny has finally dropped for him and the way forward is there in all its shining clarity.
In light of this, it seems obvious to me that it should be written into a prime minister’s contract that four or five years after they have been removed from office they have to return to Number 10.
By then they will have the solution to every problem the country faces and Britain will be great again.