Fracking is the wrong energy option for all of these reasons - Yorkshire Post Letters

Having researched fracking thoroughly and as one of the campaigners who protested regularly at Kirby Misperton, I would like to thank Paul Morley for asking for ‘a truthful chapter and verse ….’ on the subject. (YP 21.9.22).

First, and most obviously, fracking is about taking fossil fuel out of the ground so that it can be burnt, which releases carbon dioxide.

We know that CO2 is the main greenhouse gas which is driving climate change, however, not all the fracked methane gas is collected. Some is released into the atmosphere, and methane is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas.

Secondly, fracking requires enormous amounts of water. We know that climate change itself will bring risks to water supplies, but there is an additional hidden danger. The fracking wastewater contains radioactive materials, which then have to be disposed of.

And then there is the risk of earthquakes, which is a noticeable sign, unlike CO2 and methane releases, that something is going on that could be dangerous.

Finally, the idea that fracking will solve our energy supply crisis is a myth. Just like the time taken to build a nuclear power station, it would take years for a fracking industry to develop, and even then would contribute little to our energy needs, taking us long past 2030, when we need to have reduced our carbon emissions by at least 50 per cent.

Building new nuclear power stations, encouraging fracking and other ways of taking fossil fuels out of the ground to burn as fuels are irresponsible decisions of a government who cannot even see the sense in encouraging renewable energy and insulation schemes instead.

The latter would deliver our energy needs far more quickly, create jobs and boost the economy.