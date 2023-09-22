From the ‘State of Chaos’ programme it’s clear the FCO’s loyalties lie with the EU - Yorkshire Post Letters

After watching the opening episode of the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg: State of Chaos, it was clear that in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), the European Union has a major office of state whose loyalty to the UK is secondary to the EU.

FCO staff weeping at the referendum result and one such saying ‘it is clear that the UK made the wrong decision’. If that is not disloyalty I do not know what is. Has anything changed at the FCO since 2016, I doubt it? This staff member should be moved out of the FCO, sacked or seek alternative employment, the Guardian comes to mind.

Seeing Ken Clarke, I was reminded how fortunate we were that his three attempts to secure the Tory Party leadership failed.

An EU flag and a Union flag held by a demonstrator is seen with Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the Houses of Parliament. PIC: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

If he and the Remain backing Tory MPs had their way this country would be fully enmeshed in the EU, in the eurozone and Schengen surrendered.

If Labour win the coming election be sure that attempts to gradually get the UK back into the EU will start, Horizon membership one example, more such following, step by step and with I suspect the open backing of the FCO.

The FCO like the Lib Dem MPs would go for readmission on any terms including eurozone membership and Schengen yielding. If push comes to shove for the FCO, the EU first I suspect is their line.

