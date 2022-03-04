Fury over Gavin Williamson knighthood; Yorkshire Post readers react to disgraced ex-Education Secretary’s reward for failure

The Queen has approved a knighthood for Gavin Williamson, says Downing Streets

GIVEN that Gavin Williamson has been sacked twice from government positions, perhaps we can be told what exactly is meant by his knighthood for “services to the nation”. Is he defending someone’s honour?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

The newly-knighted Gavin Williamson has been condemned as the worst Education Secretary ever.

THE timing of the knighthood for Gavin Williamson merits further scrutiny because it was not announced in the New Year or Queen’s birthday honours – or amongst the occasional list of political honours. Why?

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

POOR Chris Grayling must have been truly hopeless if his fellow Cabinet ‘incompetent’ Gavin Williamson is to get a knighthood before the ex-Transport Secretary.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

IF I was a knight of the realm, which I will never be, I’d be pretty annoyed at how the honour’s prestige has been downgrade to accommodate Gavin Williamson whose betrayal of education was a crime against politics and Britain.

From: Jacquie Hall, Retired Headteacher.

A KNIGHTHOOD for Gavin Williamson… dear God. Words fail me as much as he failed thousands of children.