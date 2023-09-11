Gardening is for everyone and can serve many purposes - Yorkshire Post Letters

I am more optimistic than Brian Sidebottom, when he fears that few young people are taking up gardening as a hobby (The Yorkshire Post, September 4, 2023).

The estimated figures that during the lockdown one and half million took up gardening as a hobby is probably a low estimate, and I am sure that many have still got the gardening bug in their fingers when they see the results of their efforts, whether it be growing flowers or fruit and vegetables.

The horticultural industry doesn't, in my opinion, promote itself as it should compared to other industries like the food sector shown by the popularity of cooking programmes.

'We are blessed in Yorkshire, as there are some real gems of gardens to visit. Fine examples include Harlow Carr at Harrogate'.

There are benefits of doing a relatively small amount of gardening each day, from removing weeds (uncultivated plants) before they get a hold and set seed and the problems become even worse, or simply deadheading flowers which have seen better days.

Being outside with nature, by hearing birds singing or butterflies fluttering past will help your mental well-being by de-stressing you, as well as providing a bit of physical exercise.

Organisations like the obvious one, the Royal Horticultural Society will give you inspiration, as well as visits to English Heritage and the National Trust properties which have some fantastic gardens in most counties in England, Wales and Scotland.

We are blessed in Yorkshire, as there are some real gems of gardens to visit. Fine examples include Newby Hall house and its stunning gardens, Harewood House and of course Harlow Carr at Harrogate.

But one of my recent favourites is Brodsworth Hall with its restored detailed 'Victorian' plantings from seasonal summer bedding plants like begonias to primroses and pansies to inject colour during the long winter months. And fernery in the dell and rose garden.

The Yorkshire Post editorial comments sums what gardening is in a paragraph, when the editor says gardening is enriching and it does help to clear the mind from daily stresses and strains, and gives the opportunity to think about options for solving a problem when your mind is relaxed with nature, even if it is for a short while.

If people who are interested in gardening, go to any agricultural show or country fair with a horticultural tent and visit a stand which displays a particular flower such as Chrysanthemum, Dahlia or Sweet Pea and engage by asking a few questions with the passionate and enthusiastic, often amateur growers who are often self taught. The information on growing techniques will not be as daunting as you think.

I do agree with Brian Sidebottom that numbers who are members of gardening clubs and societies in general like budgerigar and rabbit societies have dwindled a lot due to the competition of electronic games on people's computers or tablets.

What it needs is a prolonged power cut which would make people think about other hobbies like gardening!