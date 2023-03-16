Gary Lineker doesn’t know what he’s talking about but shouldn’t be sacked - Yorkshire Post Letters

How is it that such a small mind can create such a universal disturbance? You would think that Gary Lineker was a cross between Socrates and Nelson Mandela when his lips get moving on any significant controversy especially when it can be exploited to maximise Gary’s self-righteous, delicately balanced conscience and over-sized ego. It’s a pity there’s no Oscar for virtue signalling.
However, I cannot agree with the mass of people who are calling out for the BBC to sack their chief sports presenter. After all, he made his mindless comments, not on the box but in a private capacity on social media. And I would guess that most of those critics are strongly in favour of free speech.
Nonetheless, his views on Sunak’s scheme reveal a complete ignorance of history or, failing that, a hypocrisy of disturbing depths. He cunningly avoids a direct reference to the holocaust by talking of the similar language that Suella Braverman and others use. But the inference is clear and an assault on common sense and a nasty kick in the teeth to anyone who has had a relative who suffered at the hands of the Nazis.
In his opposition to the government’s plans to try and stop this endless tide of people, Lineker seems oblivious to the direct costs of accommodating them, currently £3bn a year. And numbers are and will increase by the month. How will this help any plan to benefit the less well-off?