Gina Miller’s tactical voting call betrays suffragette movement – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony Worthington, Northfield Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield.

CAN I remind Gina Miller (The Yorkshire Post, November 27) – and whilst I’m at it, also Nicola Sturgeon – that neither Yorkshire and the Humber nor Scotland voted in the 2016 referendum? It was a United Kingdom referendum and a United Kingdom result.

Even so, the suggestion that the Yorkshire and the Humber element was a ‘narrow margin’ is ridiculous – a Leave majority of over 400,000 votes. Ms Miller’s latest ruse is ‘tactical voting’ in a General Election – not voting for what you want but vote to try and make sure you don’t get what you don’t want.

Ms Miller, it is almost 100 years since women were granted equal voting rights as men, and this came at a heavy price to many of the campaigners. I feel sure they would be horrified to find that someone who has benefited from their suffering is suggesting that a vote can and should be manipulated – the suffrage movement has demonstrated a vote is worth far more than that.

From: Gavin Sellars, Walk Lane, Irby-upon-Humber.

AS a founder and owner of a small business, I am extremely alarmed by Labour’s latest spending promises.

Small businesses employ the most private sector employees in the UK and Labour plans to extract 30 per cent more tax out of their profits – not just the Amazons and Facebooks.

Few small business owners are among the hated billionaires. They are people who work up to 60-70 hours a week, collect and pay large sums of tax to HMRC (PAYE, NIC, VAT) and help to keep the economy going. They need cash to keep going. Small business failures cause unemployment. Are ideological socialist activists really able to run the fifth largest economy in the world?

From: Harry Brooke, Meanwood.

THE right and wrongs of whether women received enough warning to plan their finances in advance of the pension age changes does not entitle Jeremy Corbyn to favour them rather than other pensioners. Gordon Brown’s tax raid effectively ended many company pension schemes. Labour gave no advance warning of this change nor compensated pensioners for their losses.

Women have campaigned for equality and, I’m sorry, but that means the retirement age should be the same for both sexes. Labour’s offer of compensation to so-called Waspi women is just buying votes.