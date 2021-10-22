Give MPs armed guards after Sir David Amess death – Yorkshire Post Letters

Tributes continue to be paid to Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

THE tragic murder in 2016 of Jo Cox should have been a warning to our elected representatives that their own individual issues of security and safety would be under threat.

A review of the practice of MPs meeting constituents on a face-to-face basis should have been carried out immediately following Jo Cox’s death. As such, a review appears not to have been carried out.

The awful death of Sir David Amess was one more death that was waiting to happen in a constituency surgery.

If, as seems likely, politicians continue to meet the public on a face-to-face basis, they must surely be accompanied by armed police and authorised members of the security services, otherwise yet more tragic deaths would seem inevitable.

From: Mr C. W. Allman, Leeds.

Have sufficient lessons been learned from the murder of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox five years ago?

IN reply to your correspondent Roger Watkinson, I don’t know why he thinks Sir Keir Starmer and his party are clowns and that he thinks Boris Johnson and his clowns have done well.

The Prime Minister has been late at everything he has done and gone on holidays and left his clowns to look after the mess he has got us into. He has been the cause of people losing loved ones, children going hungry and ruining the NHS. He is not a Prime Minister, he is a dictator.

I’d like to see how Mr Watkinson and people like him feel in the next six months when he makes the rich richer and the poorer forgotten. Come on Keir Starmer, get stuck into Boris Johnson.

From: Mr P. L. Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

ALL politicians are very careful not to break the law, but they all seem to be devoid of principles, standards or ethics. If all the UK honest citizens carried on like politicians, the country would go “bust” pretty damn quick.