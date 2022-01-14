Go now: Boris Johnson’s lies over Downing Street boozy parties shame Britain – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should Boris Johnson remain as prime minister?

IT fell to Yorkshire lass Angela Eagle to insert some humour into the deadly serious issues surrounding the latest allegations against the embattled PM.

Her suggestion on Tuesday that it would be far quicker if Susan Gray only investigated the days when there was ‘not’ a party in Downing Street left me, and many of the MPs present, in stitches.

Laughter, however, cannot disguise the clear and obvious truth that Boris Johnson is totally unfit for public office and should go now. This has nothing to do with partisanship, nor with Brexit; it has everything to do with restoring an absolute essential for any healthy democracy – basic trust in the honesty and integrity of our elected leaders.

From: Rev Dr John Cameron, Howard Place, St Andrews.

BREXIT is proceeding as expected with the Cabinet room festooned with that beloved public school announcement: “Beatings will continue until morale improves.”

The fact is we are trapped. The magnitude of the catastrophic error that has been made is such that those responsible cannot even begin to contemplate walking back.

Even Remainers accept we have left – for the foreseeable future, if not irrevocably. It’s pointless to try to rejoin.

As for the dinghies washing up on our shores, surely increased, uncontrolled immigration was not what Brexiteers voted for in 2016?

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

THE truth about the Downing Street parties is really irrelevant. I suspect that some of Boris Johnson’s foes in the Labour Party had illegal parties but they were not rumbled.

It is a fact that hundreds of people had such parties and they were not caught out. MPs should concentrate on working for the good of the country instead of playing politics.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

AS our standard of living goes into reverse, I reflect on the assortment of good, bad, indifferent prime ministers I have known, and Boris Johnson being by far the worst.

His commitment to honesty is like that of a drunk to temperance, an attribute not expected of a British Prime Minister. The Conservative Party hierarchy need to act fast or, God forbid, Sir Keir Starmer could be changing yet again the wallpaper in No. 10.