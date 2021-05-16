Gordon Brown should not be surprised young Scots want independence after Brexit: Yorkshire Post Letters

Gordon Brown has been speaking out over Scottish independence.

GORDON Brown is keen to see Scotland retain its place in the United Kingdom.

About 20 years ago, my Edinburgh friend’s brother on a whim decided to go to Spain and, to cut a long story short, stayed and set up a business in Madrid.

He now runs a successful English language school in the Spanish capital.

Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves is the new Shadow Chancellor.

My friend would like his own son to have the same freedom to go live and work elsewhere in Europe.

But he can’t owing to the final version of Brexit inspired by the English Tories who have callously and casually deprived young Scots of their rights to freedom of movement around Europe?

Or have I misunderstood?

Only independence will restore this precious right. So intelligent curious young Scottish people whose horizons are not limited to Tory England have no alternative but to support independence, surely?

From: Colin S Moore, York.

HOW reassuring that your correspondent Terry Palmer can write a letter without mentioning Sir Keir Starmer, but how disappointing he regurgitates a standard Conservative Party line about the post-Brexit fishing agreement (The Yorkshire Post, May 10).

He clearly failed to read Andrew Vine’s excellent critique of that deal (May 4). It should be required reading for anyone concerned about the aftermath of Brexit. As Andrew Vine correctly said, it represents the betrayal of an industry.

From: Richard Wilson, Chair, Leeds for Europe.

A NUMBER of letters page regulars were quick to jump on the bash Labour bandwagon (Hartlepool result shows working people sick of socialism, The Yorkshire Post, May 11).

And non-partisan Leeds for Europe probably has little to say that’ll be of comfort to party leader Sir Keir Starmer apart from agreeing with you that his appointment of Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves as Shadow Chancellor is a great decision.

But it’ll be difficult for Ms Reeves and Sir Keir to immediately carve out a fresh identity for Labour set against a Tory party that is apparently abandoning austerity in favour of spend, spend, spend. But it can challenge them today on all the Brexit promises made – and broken – during and since the referendum campaign five years ago. Clearly, Labour’s strategy – if you can call it that – of wishing away Brexit isn’t working.