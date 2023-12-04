Government's 'divide and rule' tactics have stopped One Yorkshire devolution: Yorkshire Post Letters

‘Divide and Rule’ has long been a favourite strategy of the British Government as a way to control populations, and not allow them to challenge its authority. Stewart Arnold (The Yorkshire Post, November 30) is right to question whether the ‘devolution’ deal for East Yorkshire will allow that region, and the rest of Yorkshire, to prosper and fulfil its potential.

Barnsley and Doncaster reluctantly agreed to join with Sheffield and Rotherham in creating what is now the ‘South Yorkshire Combined Authority’ when many of us thought ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution would be the better option.

At the risk of losing out on devolution funding we were assured that accepting the deal would not prevent ‘One Yorkshire’ from becoming a reality in years to come.

A One Yorkshire devolution deal now appears a distant prospect

As now West, North and East Yorkshire have agreed, or are in the process of agreeing, devolution deals it seems the Government have got their way and ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution is what I feared - pie in the sky.

I still think that planning transport, environment and other policies are best done at a County and regional level.