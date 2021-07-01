GPs and need for transparency over jabs and pay – Yorkshire Post Letters

What will Sajid Javid, the new Health Secretary, do about the shortage of GPs?

LOUISE Haigh raises serious concerns regarding GP availability (The Yorkshire Post June 28). I wonder how this is linked to the success of the Covid vaccination.

My cousin, who lives in Hull, has been trying to see his doctor for weeks, but to no avail. A few weeks ago he went for his Covid jab and who gave him his injection? His doctor.

Someone obviously has to do this. We hear rumours of high payments linked to the vaccination process. It’s about time we had some clarity on the issue. For example how much are vaccinators paid and, if GPs, is this in addition to their standard salary?

Sajid Javid is the new Health and Social Care Secretary.

I’m not intending to knock GPs, but clarity for involved would be welcome. Has anyone the answer?

From: Claire Walker, Co-Executive Director, British Chambers of Commerce.

THE new Secretary of State for Health (Sajid Javid) has said he does not want to take any backward steps as we emerge from the pandemic and firms welcome this.

But our research shows that almost two in five businesses cite concerns about possible future lockdowns as a barrier to restarting or returning to pre-pandemic levels. This rises to 50 per cent in business-to-consumer facing firms such as hospitality and retail.

We know sectors such as hospitality, catering and events have been particularly badly hit. They are desperate to fully re-open and play their part in powering the economic recovery. To do this, the Government must be as clear as possible on the detail of when and how it plans to allow our businesses to operate.

Rolls-Royces, homes ‘crisis’