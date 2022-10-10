Grammar school proposals would be an open goal for Labour - Yorkshire Post Letters

Jayne Dowle is right that Government proposals for more grammar schools could be an open goal for Labour but never underestimate an opposition's ability to mess up.

As one who went to a grammar school that coasted on reputation rather than quality here are my suggestions for what Labour could say.

Comprehensive schools were introduced first in Conservative run authorities.

A school classroom.

Leicestershire's was particularly good. As Education Secretary Mrs Thatcher, who was no fool, approved far more comprehensive schemes than her Labour predecessors.

Bringing back grammar schools also means bringing back secondary modern schools. That's what ending comprehensive education means.

Unfortunately the 11+ was a poor predictor of later ability. I know of one 11+ failure who eventually obtained a good degree from Cambridge but others equally bright were not so fortunate and felt bitterly of failure at that age. It did nothing for their confidence.

Most areas had a hierarchy of grammar schools. The "best" creamed off those with top results at 11+. It's easy for a school to appear "good" if it has already acquired a brighter intake.

