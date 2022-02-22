Green levies: Yorkshire CoE bishops defend energy taxes amid cost of living crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should green levies be cut to help counter fuel poverty?

WE follow the ongoing discussion about green levies and rising energy bills with growing concern.

We are keenly aware of the tragic reality of fuel poverty in Yorkshire as in other parts of the country and, with the rest of the Church of England, we are deeply concerned about the rise of household fuel costs.

However, we are alarmed by the apparent proposal to cancel green levies as the way to reduce energy bills.

Fuel poverty continues to prompt much debate and discussion.

As fossil fuels are phased out in an effort to limit the devastating effects of climate change, the price of gas and oil is set to rise exponentially and so any short-terms savings will be cancelled out by long-term increases.

The sooner we switch to green and sustainable energy, the sooner energy prices will start to fall.

We call for green levies to be retained, and spent wisely and effectively for the good of the planet and our future.

From: Bryan Smith, Chair, York Model Engineers.

I WAS interested to read Jack Gooch’s letter about heat pumps (The Yorkshire Post, February 18). Whilst I cannot comment on the overall benefits our experience of a heat pump at York Model Engineers is entirely positive.

Thanks to the generosity of members we were able to install an air source heat pump on our new workshop, a capacious agricultural type building that was properly insulated.

Whilst there are energy costs involved the performance of this pump has been outstanding. Members now say that the workshop is almost too warm. It is certainly a comfortable place to work and a vast improvement. I suggest air source heat pumps (and other types) are well worth considering.

We plan to hold open days and events later this year and I invite Mr Gooch and anyone thinking of an air source heat pump to visit our society and see it in action. Please see our website www.yorkmodelengineers.co.uk

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

GOOD luck to future generations when, as a result of today’s weak and compliant MPs being happy to support the green and ‘woke’ brigades impractical “energy policy”, their lifestyle has reverted back to that of the “stone age”. Light and heating only available when the sun shines and wind blows.