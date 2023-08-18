Greenhouse gas emissions are responsible for climate change - Yorkshire Post Letters

I hate to burst Charles Wardrop’s bubble (The Yorkshire Post, August 9) but the notion that our greenhouse gas emissions are not causing global warming is just plain wrong.

The scientifically-minded, or those simply interested in the truth, can find no end of observational studies that show his alternative theory cannot be correct.

Our premier science institution, the Royal Society, explains why the important greenhouse gas, water vapour, is not the driver of climate change but accelerates it.

The RS’s motto translates to “take nobody’s word for it,” so we can be sure it applies due diligence to its publications.

But you don’t have to be a scientist to know Mr Wardop cannot be right. If he were, why are the fossil fuel companies not using his so-called evidence to defend their position in the US courts?

Their defence is “right of free speech” which I read as the “right to misinform” which they did for years, but even now they openly admit that CO2 emissions are causing global warming.

If that does not convince Mr Wardrop, can he explain why almost every country that currently relies on fossil fuels for income or a power source has voluntarily agreed to the IPCC’s clear statements on the disastrous impact of CO2 and other greenhouse gases?

Sorry Mr Wardrop, your assertion is nonsense. Perhaps I’ve given you some idea what “fact checking” is so you won’t fall victim quite so easily (or publicly), to those trying to fool you in the future.