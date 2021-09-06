Grow your own if vegetables in short supply – Yorkshire Post Letters

How can food shortages be addressed?

Due to problems in the supply chains affecting the movement of food from the field to our tables, along with everything else that needs transporting, experts are stating things are going to get worse before the run up to Christmas.

So why not grow a few vegetables, like potatoes from tubers grown in large pots or in black bin liners, using compost from grow bags or buy some large bags of multi-purpose compost.

Make sure that there are sufficient drainage holes to allow prevent surplus water building up and the new potatoes rotting.

Carrots can be sown in containers in time for the Christmas table, producing young sweet baby carrots. Growing lettuce, radish and spring onions for a salad on Boxing Day using meat leftovers.

Potatoes and next season vegetable seeds are now available in garden centres and do-it-yourself stores.

So give it a try and you will enjoy the results on Christmas Day!