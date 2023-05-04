All Sections
Harrogate District Hospital and its staff deserve praise - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Tudor, Coxwold Hill, Wetherby.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 4th May 2023, 11:45 BST

Kindly allow me to say a few words about my recent experience at the Harrogate District Hospital.

I was referred by my GP in Wetherby to the Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) facility at Harrogate after experiencing severe chest pains.

A thorough assessment of my condition was carried out by the staff of the SDEC along with a series of blood tests and a CT scan.

'Harrogate District Hospital and its staff deserve praise'. PIC: Gerard Binks'Harrogate District Hospital and its staff deserve praise'. PIC: Gerard Binks
'Harrogate District Hospital and its staff deserve praise'. PIC: Gerard Binks

It took some time for the results of the blood tests and CT scan to become available whereupon I was moved to Bolton Ward and the Respiratory Unit.

The care, consideration and attention I received from the SDEC staff was professional and reassuring.

I spent 4 days on the Bolton Ward before being discharged. Again, I was treated with consideration, kindness and care. The selection of meals was good, and I found them tasty and satisfying.

The hospital and its staff, in my humble opinion, are a credit to our beleaguered NHS.

