Has Brexit really strengthened Britain’s hand when it comes to trade? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I write in response to the letter from David Boyes of Spennithorne which you published in The Yorkshire Post on December 21. I'd like to explore in particular one detail.

He writes that we (the UK) "endeavour to trade worldwide" now that we are no longer a member-state of the EU. Could I ask him whether he thinks the rules of the single market (which he accuses of being protectionist) actually prevented British businesses (and businesses in other EU states) from trading worldwide with businesses outside the EU?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Does he think there was some sort of complete import and export barrier around the EU?

A file photo of the EU and Union flags. PIC: PA

This seems to be a common misconception. And what does he understand by the word protectionism?

Does he imagine that, now that they are outside the EU, British businesses are allowed to buy whatever they want from any business worldwide without paying import taxes (tariffs)?

Does he imagine that every government around the world lets their businesses buy from British businesses without paying tariffs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that were true it would indeed mean there was no protectionism - but it's very far from true.

And has it occurred to him that for many of those who voted for Brexit, a central motivation was in fact a protectionists' clamour for preventing British businesses being under-cut by imports?

The rest of the world now knows we are desperate for export markets, having lost much of our local EU export trade.