Heavy handed response of Israel is seeing Gazans suffer - Yorkshire Post Letters

On 14/02/24 I watched on Sky News detailed coverage of actions by the Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza, in my opinion nothing less than murder.

The Israelis broke into a family home, where there were parents and three children. They shot the parents, threw in a hand grenade, a piece of which blinded a young boy in one eye, and caused brain damage. They then interrogated his siblings.

The IDF has now orphaned three children, not for the first time, nor last I suspect.

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip in November. PIC: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Also on Sky News, we heard a six year old girl call 'will someone come for me', as an Israeli tank was approaching and members of her family were killed by the Israelis.

The Israelis were given the details of where she was, an ambulance sent for her. Whatever guarantees, if any, of her safety, the IDF may have given were ignored and she and the ambulance drivers were killed. The IDF will investigate both cases.

Daily we are seeing more and more examples of the horrors the people of Gaza are enduring by the IDF. It is as if the Israelis see the people of Gaza as ‘Untermenschen’ like the Germans looked on the Jews during the Nazi years .

The PM of Israel Netanyahu seems to be driven by a revenge lust for more and more Gaza blood, revenge for the October 7 Hamas atrocity. This puts Hamas on a level with Netanyahu and with Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

The Israelis have every right to defend their land. How to do so is the issue. Putin and Netanyahu have so much in common, indifference to the terrors and misery and deaths they have inflicted on so many.

When we hear such detailed information like on Sky News and the actual people involved it makes what the IDF are doing even more horrendous.