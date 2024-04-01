High street banking closures leave customers like me marooned - Yorkshire Post Letters

I am pleased that The Yorkshire Post has brought to our attention the disgrace of bank closures - ‘Banking deserts show it's time to rethink closures’ - The YP, March 19.

This article describes how so many people will be adversely affected by the loss of on street banking.

I live near Pickering and have banked with Barclays for nearly 50 years. Like the Halifax bank in Whitby, this Barclays branch will close within 12 months. It is the last bank in Pickering.

The remains of a sign over a former branch of Barclays Bank. PIC: PA

One of the reasons given for this closure is lack of footfall. I do not believe that this is true. There are always customers, sometimes as many as ten in this branch.

I contacted our MP Kevin Hollinrake, who told me about a ‘hub’ being set up in the town and the possibility of another building society. Also banking in the Post Office.

None of these solutions are good enough. A member of staff in Barclays told me that if anyone needs to open a new account,they will have to travel to York or Scarborough.

Anyone who is disabled or does not drive is immediately at a disadvantage. Also, increased car use is bad for the environment.

Anyone wishing to deposit amounts of £10,000 or over, cannot do this in the Post Office.This will affect businesses. Post Offices are often very busy, so I don't think extra footfall there will help staff or customers. Think of Christmas time?

I think that banks are being cruel to so many. I am a bereaved person who has found the help and care from the staff in the Pickering Barclays bank wonderful. They have shown the care which the big bosses lack. They should be reminded of how taxpayers bailed them out at the last global financial crisis

There is a notice outside this bank which says how Barclays cares about its customers, its staff, our health and our money. I think that only one of those statements is true - money. I believe that it is the intention for banks to have all banking done digitally.