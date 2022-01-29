Highway Code changes wrongly ‘target’ motorists rather than reckless cyclists and pedestrians on mobile phones – Yorkshire Post Letters

APPARENTLY the new version of the Highway Code introduces a hierarchy of road users with those who can do the most harm having the greatest responsibility to reduce the danger they pose to others.
So drivers of motorised vehicles have to take more care and are more culpable than cyclists or pedestrians.
Can someone explain to me how this squares with the often seen scenario of the car driver driving along perfectly correctly only to have some idiot engrossed in their smartphone stepping straight in front of them without looking?
Surely, in that case, the most vulnerable road user is responsible for causing the most harm? Perhaps a rethink is required.
From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.
CHANGES to the Highway Code allowing cyclists to “hog” the middle of the road only confirms a practice which has been commonplace for years.
From: Clark Cross, Linlithgow.
THERE have been numerous sensible letters about the changes to the Highway Code which favours cyclists. One vital point is missing. Cyclists should have an identification number.
