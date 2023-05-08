Horse racing is a working class sport and that is why protestors target it - Yorkshire Post Letters

I used to work in a high street bookmakers and whilst not a fan of the sport, it did open my eyes to the ordinary working man’s love of the sport. Indeed I still know of two part owners who work for a living.
Whilst I admire the letter writers statistics in Saturday 22 Aprils Farming Post it did show that deaths on the race course had come down quite markedly since I last worked in the bookies.
The writer also asserted this was a Tory sport. I can assure him that not only is it a working class sport —go to Pontefract Racecourse or any of the other courses in the North—but that Labour MPs were often seen at race meetings and always seemed to be members of Parliamentary committees regarding racing.
It seems like today's demonstrators only appear if the working man or woman is seen to be enjoying themselves.
I do wonder what the late Tom Richmond would have made of it all. His column in Saturday’s The Yorkshire Post would have made good reading.