Horse racing is a working class sport and that is why protestors target it - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Rachel Taylor, Steep Lane, Sowerby.

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 8th May 2023, 11:45 BST

I used to work in a high street bookmakers and whilst not a fan of the sport, it did open my eyes to the ordinary working man’s love of the sport. Indeed I still know of two part owners who work for a living.

Whilst I admire the letter writers statistics in Saturday 22 Aprils Farming Post it did show that deaths on the race course had come down quite markedly since I last worked in the bookies.

The writer also asserted this was a Tory sport. I can assure him that not only is it a working class sport —go to Pontefract Racecourse or any of the other courses in the North—but that Labour MPs were often seen at race meetings and always seemed to be members of Parliamentary committees regarding racing.

Go to Pontefract Racecourse or any of the other courses in the North and you will see horse racing is a working class sport. PIC: James Hardisty.Go to Pontefract Racecourse or any of the other courses in the North and you will see horse racing is a working class sport. PIC: James Hardisty.
It seems like today's demonstrators only appear if the working man or woman is seen to be enjoying themselves.

I do wonder what the late Tom Richmond would have made of it all. His column in Saturday’s The Yorkshire Post would have made good reading.

