How 13 years of Tory failure have broken Britain - Yorkshire Post Letters
As the Tory Party tears itself apart over a cruel, costly and frankly unworkable immigration policy, two recently published studies represent a shocking indictment of the effects of 13 years of Conservative government.
The first, by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, stated that more than one million UK children experienced destitution last year, meaning that their families could not afford to adequately feed, clothe or keep them warm.
The second, by the Resolution Foundation, concluded that Britain's economy is broken, describing the UK as 'a stagnation nation'.
The facts paint a stark picture of failure. UK productivity growth since 2008 has been only half of that of the 25 richest members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
We have suffered 15 years of lost wage growth costing the average worker £10,700 a year.
Inequality is higher than any other large European country. Whereas middle-income, UK citizens are 20 per cent poorer than those in Germany and 9 per cent poorer than those in France, lower income families are a shameful 27 per cent poorer than those in France and Germany.
UK investment in the private sector is the lowest in the G7, and the average OECD country invests nearly 50 per cent more than the UK in the public sector.
The report calls for a comprehensive economic strategy, but what we have is a disunited government bereft of ideas and without any vision for the future of the UK. We desperately need a change of government.
