How are the Yorkshire Wolds not designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Why the Yorkshire Wolds is not designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is beyond me (The Yorkshire Post, August 23).

As this is a significant year – 40 years since the opening of the Wolds Way – surely Natural England could put forward a stronger business case to Defra to designate the Yorkshire Wolds so. It is an area of pure natural beauty.

I am enlightened to see the photograph showing part of the National Trail near Thixendale, which is absolutely stunning at any time of the year.

Yorkshire Wolds Way National Trail Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The first time that I drove through Thixendale valley I was truly stunned or even gobsmacked, and I had to stop and get out of the car to take in the true beauty of this natural landscape.

I totally agree with the comments of The Yorkshire Post’s Editor, the area is definitely amongst the most tranquil countryside, not in England, but Great Britain and in my opinion matches Scotland and Wales.

I hope that countryside campaigner Colin Speakman’s dream happens and comes into fruition later this year.

The benefits for this part of East Yorkshire are potentially enormous, by regeneration of the area in a sensitive way, by encouraging and managing more visitors and their vehicles will help to protect this delicate landscape from inappropriate large developments which would spoil this unbelievable landscape.