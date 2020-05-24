How Brexit looks even more ‘insane’ in wake of pandemic

Should the Government seek an extension to the Brexit transition period?

IT is the same government which is mishandling the Covid crisis and which conned the electorate with false promises about Brexit – another vital issue they are patently failing to deliver on (John Cole, The Yorkshire Post, May 21).

They are now stalled in negotiations with Brussels because they will not accept the common standards which constitute the ‘level playing field’.

The Johnson government, and Brexiteers, in general simply fail to understand that the ‘level playing field’ is the absolute basis for the working of the world’s largest and most successful trading bloc. And we voted to leave the EU? Insane.

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Ind), Great Habton.

THE EU have not exactly covered themselves with glory in taking us to court for breach of freedom of movement rules.

The EU is not so much a corrupt dictatorship as a bureaucracy which, like all bureaucracies, discredits itself by assuming that “one size fits all”. Nevertheless there are consequences of leaving the EU, and it is difficult to see how our departure at the end of this year can fail to exacerbate the recession predicted by the Chancellor this week.

