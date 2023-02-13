How can forced installation of prepayment meters be allowed? - Yorkshire Post Letters

I listened to several callers calling a radio station and read articles of the utter distress caused by energy providers forcibly entering the homes of vulnerable people to install pre-payment meters. Apparently these enforcers are paid according to the amount of prepayment meters they install.
As one of the wealthiest countries, why is your government allowing this absolutely immoral practice to happen?
I believe that each human being has the moral right to warmth, shelter and food. I also believe your government must have known that this practice was happening.
That you allow the most vulnerable people in our society to be treated in this manner should bring shame to your party.
I sincerely hope your government will make this practice illegal. Your party keeps telling us how you care for the most vulnerable, even though the evidence in front of your eyes tells us that you do not.