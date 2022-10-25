When Sir Keir Starmer makes any kind of promise be prepared to take it with a very large dose of salt, because his track record makes Liz Truss look almost normal.

When seeking the nomination for his constituency in 2015 he campaigned against HS2, even handing in petitions to Parliament against it, but when the Leeds leg of it was scrapped, he was all for it.

For years he was a devout Remainer and most of Labour’s manifesto at the last election was based on his policy of another referendum in which the Labour party would recommend remain, now he has again flip flopped and now says that Brexit means Brexit.

Can the Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer be trusted to keep his promises?

When campaigning for the Labour party leadership he made cast iron promises to get elected and has since reneged on every one of them.

After he won the leadership election, he claimed that he never voted for nationalisation, but he is on video during the leadership campaign doing so.

His actions brought the response from Labour supporter and journalist Owen Jones to make the comments that he “Brazenly, openly and wantonly lied”.