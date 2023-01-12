News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

How can we leave our nurses to rely on food banks after all they do for us? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: M.K. O'Sullivan, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

By YP Letters
3 minutes ago

The letter from Malcolm Naylor (09/01/23) on the state of the NHS after 12 plus years of Conservative rule illustrates so well the current crisis state it is in.

I find it hard to imagine the nurses at Pinderfields Hospital A&E and Cardiology Dept who gave me such care and attention having to rely on food banks to help feed themselves and their families, the same for the nurses at St. James's Hospital, Leeds where I had tests and scans.

Hide Ad

When I hear the likes of Health Secretary Barclay and PM Sunak and Chancellor Hunt say they understand how the nurses feel, I want to vent my anger.

Most Popular
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Hide Ad

This trio have no idea what it means to worry about feeding a family, worry about heating costs, they will never need to wait hours for treatment if they or any family members fall ill.

Sunak and Barclay have achieved one thing, they have caused a rising support for the nurses to increase pressure on them. I wonder if they see a 'win' over nurses as a desirable target, to parade before their supporters.

Hide Ad

A few days back a Tory MP on Channel 4, Laura Trott I think her name, said that she was proud of the Conservative achievements since 2010, my question to her and the 25 Tory MPs in Yorkshire is do you share her pride including the increasing use of food banks, by nurses and so many families? We so seldom hear any comments from Tories on this issue, I wonder why.

Yorkshire PostCastleford