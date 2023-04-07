How can Yorkshire Water expect us to carry on paying for sewage treatment on our bills? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Devalle, Oakwood Avenue, Leeds.

Last year Yorkshire Water dumped untreated sewage in the rivers Calder and Aire more than 4,000 times. This practice is permitted when storms cause heavy rain that could flood the system. There weren’t 4,000 storms in Yorkshire last year. The Ouse, Don and Wharfe also had substantial raw sewage dumped into them.

Therefore I won’t pay that part of my water bill for sewage treatment and I don’t consider myself to be acting illegally as Yorkshire water isn't providing this service.

If I ask a newsagent to deliver The Yorkshire Post to my home and they fail to do so I don’t pay them. Simple.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey revealed the Government's cleaner water plan earlier this week. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s worth noting that Yorkshire Water is breaching regulations by not treating sewage and has been fined three times for this, twice last year. Despite that the then CEO Liz Barber was given a bonus.