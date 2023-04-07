All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
18 minutes ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
41 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
3 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation

How can Yorkshire Water expect us to carry on paying for sewage treatment on our bills? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Devalle, Oakwood Avenue, Leeds.

By YP Letters
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Last year Yorkshire Water dumped untreated sewage in the rivers Calder and Aire more than 4,000 times. This practice is permitted when storms cause heavy rain that could flood the system. There weren’t 4,000 storms in Yorkshire last year. The Ouse, Don and Wharfe also had substantial raw sewage dumped into them.

Therefore I won’t pay that part of my water bill for sewage treatment and I don’t consider myself to be acting illegally as Yorkshire water isn't providing this service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If I ask a newsagent to deliver The Yorkshire Post to my home and they fail to do so I don’t pay them. Simple.

Most Popular
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey revealed the Government's cleaner water plan earlier this week. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesEnvironment Secretary Therese Coffey revealed the Government's cleaner water plan earlier this week. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey revealed the Government's cleaner water plan earlier this week. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s worth noting that Yorkshire Water is breaching regulations by not treating sewage and has been fined three times for this, twice last year. Despite that the then CEO Liz Barber was given a bonus.

I want to pay Yorkshire Water to treat sewage as I want our environment to be healthy, but while they’re not doing so I’m not paying them for a service they aren’t providing and as far as I’m concerned that’s the end of the discussion.

Yorkshire WaterYorkshire PostLeedsYorkshire