How ‘derr’ Lancastrians criticise Hull dialect and GB news presenter Michelle Dewberry? – Yorkshire Post Letters

I WAS intrigued by the complaint made by your correspondent David Morris about GB News presenter Michelle Dewberry to the effect that Hull people could not sound the letter ‘O’ (The Yorkshire Post, July 30).

He considered it ridiculous that they sounded ‘O’ as ‘Err’.

First I must note that Mr Morris lives in Bolton and wondered what right a Lancastrian had to criticise the speech of a Yorkie.

Michelle Dewberry, from Hull, is a presenter on GB News.

When I lived in the East Riding of our great county, I soon learned that phone calls were known as ‘ferrn cerrls’ (note the err sound was substituted for both ‘O’ and ‘A’).

A news item recently said that northern speech would be overtaken by southern speech in just a few decades. I derrn’t nerr if this will lead to the demise of the Hull variant, but I hope we will at least keep the rich alternative vocabulary of our ancient dialect.

From: Brian Darvell, Thurlow Avenue, Molescroft, Beverley.

THE letter on dialect made me laugh because it came from that bastion of the Queen’s speech – Bolton in Lancashire.

The accent of Hull people is prompting debate and discussion.