How expensive Leeds bus services shock Londoners – Yorkshire Post Letters

The cost of bus services in Leeds is coming under scrutiny - together with the need for face masks to be mandatory.

I POPPED up to Leeds to see my daughter at the university last week...and questioned her about why she was taking two or three Ubers a week (admittedly at quite modest prices and often shared).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She explained that the buses were nothing like London – basically c***, infrequent and expensive.

The cost of bus services in Leeds is coming under scrutiny - together with the need for face masks to be mandatory.

I thought she was joking so I then took the bus from Headingley Lane to the city centre and was charged £3.20.

£3.20? Buses in London are £1.50 regardless of journey length – and, guess what, everybody uses them.

Your bus people need to get their act together or they’ll cease to exist. Just a thought for them.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I WENT to catch a bus the other day from St James’s Hospital to the centre of Leeds following a hospital appointment.

When I got on the bus, I found that I was the only person wearing a face mask and received suspicious looks from other passengers for doing so.

It was quite crowded – people were having to stand. I will now think twice about using buses in Leeds until the wearing of face masks is mandatory – and that this is enforced/encouraged.