How Labour is betraying its own core voters over Brexit – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

POLITICAL party conferences are now in full swing and we have only one party, the Tories (never thought I’d ever say that), who are prepared to carry out the referendum result of 2016.

Angela Smith has joined the Lib Dems after previously being elected as a Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge.

The Lib Dems would ignore the winning 17.4 million votes all together and undemocratically revoke Article 50 to keep us in the EU.

The Labour Party, which used to be my party of more than 60 years, is also intent in ignoring their core voters to satisfy their own ‘establishment front benchers’ and members like Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry. No matter that around 148 Labour constituencies voted Leave, with 84 voting Remain.

What type of majority do these people need if the above isn’t good enough? The moral of the above begs the question “who the hell do these people represent?” Certainly not the electorate.

From; Terry Wright, Bempton Lane, Flamborough.

REGARDING the MPs who jump ship and join other political parties other than the one they were elected to by their constituents, there should be automatic by-elections. Apparently there is no mandate for this as they are elected in their own right.

However Dr Sarah Wollaston has said in the past on several occasions that there should be by-elections but refuses to stand down.

I have contacted her office twice on this subject but not been afforded the courtesy of a reply.

From: Dr David Hill, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

IT should be clear to all, staying in the EU will be basically an analogous form of dictatorship where the people cannot do anything about it. Indeed, at least we can get rid of our MPs in the UK as an independent nation.

Considering both sides of the Brexit equation and not even considering the EU’s growing financial threats, I have come to the conclusion that the real threat is staying in the EU where the French and Germans will definitely be in the driving seat forever.

From: Anthony Cox, Doncaster.

IF James Robson (The Yorkshire Post, September 22) is struggling with the Liberal Democrats’ view on democracy, he can do the most democratic thing possible and not vote for them at the next election.

In the meantime, he needs to let them do their work in being a credible opposition to the Government. Let democracy do its thing.